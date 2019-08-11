|
Alfred F. Giuliani
Alfred (Fred) F Giuliani, 94, a Stamford native, passed away on August 9, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford after a short illness. Born in Stamford on October 14, 1924, Fred was the son of the late Arthur and Antoinette (Scorsese) Giuliani. Fred spent his first 74 years as a Stamford resident before retiring to Milford CT in 1999.
Fred graduated from Stamford High School, class of 1943. After graduation, Fred won a scholarship to La Salle Military Academy in Oakdale, Long Island where he played three sports: baseball, basketball and football. After graduating from La Salle in 1944, Fred was drafted by the Washington Senators. He was a left handed pitcher and earned the nickname "Lefty" and played in the minor leagues from 1945 to 1951. He pitched against future major leaguers Johnny Pesky, Al Rosen, 1950 Phillies Whiz Kids and Whitey Ford.
He then began his career in banking, starting out as a bookkeeper in the Atlantic Industrial Bank in 1952. Fred continued to work at the bank through its transformation into the Atlantic National Bank as it built its new headquarters at 999 Bedford St. in Stamford. Fred rose through the ranks to become Executive Vice President. The bank was acquired by Connecticut National Bank in 1970. He then joined First Stamford Bank (now People's United Bank) in 1971. He joined Connecticut Bank and Trust in 1976 (now Bank of America) as an assistant vice president. Fred retired from Connecticut National Bank in 1987. His final days in banking were spent at Amity Bank where he was vice president.
A devout Catholic, Fred was also devoted to his family and community. He was President of The Holy Name Society at St Mary's Church. He was a past president of the local chapter of the American Banking Association, treasurer of the Stamford Old Timers for over 30 years where he was honored in 1987. He was a former president and board member of the Stamford Senior Babe Ruth 16-18 League. He was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society at St. Mary's Church, Stamford, for over 30 years. Members would take hourly shifts throughout the night in prayer.
Fred never lost his enthusiasm for sports of all kinds especially baseball. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan who finally got to see four world championships as well as a season ticket holder for the NY Giants for over 60 years, attending his last game at age 92. He was delighted to attend Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, FL in 2001. He was instrumental in starting the Stamford Senior Babe Ruth 16-18 League and for several years managed the team. Fred was also the manager of the Stamford Senior Babe Ruth 16-18 teams that went on to win the 1968 and 1971 World Championship where he coached Stamford athletes, such as Bobby Valentine and Bennet Salvatore. He was proud to see mention of his winning teams listed in the National Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown.
Fred is survived by his wife of 70 years, Batiste (Claps) Giuliani. His children: Michele Ciarcia (James), Cathy Bruno (Nick), Alfred Giuliani (Connie Lovallo) and Batiste Zgombick (Tom Galvin); nine grandchildren: Melissa Ciarcia, Rebecca Ciarcia-Haase (Timothy Haase) Francesca Bruno, Andrew Bruno, Jennifer Colonero (Greg), Christopher Giuliani, Samantha Zgombick, Jonah Zgombick and Erik Galvin; and five great-grandchildren: Sophia, Olivia, Nico, Rocco, and Amelia. Fred is also survived by his brother Joseph Giuliani (Rosemarie), and his sisters Frances Giuliani, and Barbara Pinelli (Robert) and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, August, 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Fred's memory to Stamford Old Timers, for the scholar athlete fund, c/o Joe Frattaroli,7 Gaxton Rd., Stamford, CT 06905.
Fred's family would like to thank the staff at Connecticut Hospice of Branford for their comfort and outstanding care.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 12, 2019