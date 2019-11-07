|
Alice Elizabeth Bey
Alice Elizabeth Bey passed away in Greenwich, Connecticut on September 24, 2019 just a few weeks shy of her 101st birthday.
Alice was born November 3, 1918 to Mary Mack and Tony Boraczek in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Soon after, her family moved to Old Greenwich, Connecticut where she lived the majority of her one hundred years. In high school she won two CT state prizes for art, a passion she carried with her throughout her life. During WWII, she took over men's jobs doing precision factory work and successfully advocated for better female pay. Alice made a career as a Stanley Home Products representative where she made many lasting relationships over 40 years with the company. She had a wide circle of friends and sharing stories about her escapades and adventures was one of her favorite pastimes. Alice was known for her love of dancing and singing well into her late-90s and was a constant companion at the Greenwich Senior Center, which she visited three times a week for almost 30 years.
Alice is survived by her niece, Darlene C. Spartas, nephew, Dale C. Spartas, as well as many extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Otto Bey and sister Julia H. Spartas.
A private memorial celebrating Alice took place appropriately on her 101st birthday. Donations may be made in her honor to the Greenwich Senior Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 9, 2019