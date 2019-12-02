|
|
Alice Smith
Alice Smith, beloved mother, wife, grandmother and friend, passed on November 14, 2019 in Stamford, CT. She was 91 years of age. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bruce, two sons, Chip and Rogers, daughter-in-law, Sue, two grandchildren, Stephen and Andrew, and her best buddy, Bumbles.
Alice's loving, caring nature and genuine interest in others touched many and brought smiles to all. She was an admired member of Saint Francis Episcopal Church in Stamford, where she served many terms on the Vestry, including four years as Warden (lay leader), oversaw the landscaping of church grounds, as well as the landscape design and plantings in the Cloister, and over many decades was active in every facet of parish life.
Her love of nature inspired extensive travel throughout North America and to every continent. She was an amazing birder, camper, backpacker, canoeist and hiker. As a Master Gardener and founding member of the Woodland Treasures group at The Bartlett Arboretum, she played a principal role in the design and construction of the Fern Allée named in her honor.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Saint Francis Episcopal Church, 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT. Mom's wishes for the service: "Since this is a celebration of a Fabulous Life, wear bright colors." In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Saint Francis Episcopal Church (https://stfrancisstamford.org) or to The Bartlett Arboretum (http://www.bartlettarboretum.org).
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 3, 2019