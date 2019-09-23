The Advocate Notices
|
Allan Mall

Allan Stuart Mall
Allan S. Mall, 88, a local lawyer who lived in Stamford for more than 50 years, died early Monday morning after a short illness. A proud University of Pennsylvania graduate (Class of 1953), veteran of the Korean War, and New York Law School alumnus, he is survived by his daughter, Elyse, son-in-law, Barry Klayman, and grandchildren, Noah, 23, and Julia, 20. Donations may be made to Penn Hillel at PennHillel.org/donate or at 215 South 39th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home. (203) 359-9999. For more informnation, please visit www.gallaghefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019
