|
|
Allen Beckman
Allen Beckman (82), of Brookline, MA (formerly of Stamford, CT) passed away on October 24, 2019 in Boston, MA.
Funeral services will be held at Agudath Sholom Synagogue on Sunday, October 27th at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Agudath Sholom Cemetery.
Allen was born in The Bronx, NY to Max and Bessie Beckman on November 23, 1936. He went to Theodore Roosevelt High School in The Bronx, NY and attended Hunter College in NY. Allen was a partner in Rovens Curtain Shops helping to grow the home goods chain to four stores covering southern Connecticut. He was the chain's primary buyer of high-end home decor and managed multiple locations. Later in life he was the sole proprietor of Allen's Window Décor. Allen was an avid sports fan, and in his earlier years enjoyed playing tennis and racquetball. He was an active member of Congregation Agudath Sholom, enjoying the religious traditions of Judaism. Most of all he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Allen is survived by his wife Harlene Beckman, son Evan Beckman (Elana), daughter Beth Zieselman (Jon), daughter Marci Marcus (Alan), grandchildren Rachel Beckman, Amanda Zieselman, Adam Beckman, Steven Zieselman, Jeremy Marcus, Hayden Marcus, sister Miriam Berezin and many loving nieces and nephews. Allen was predeceased by his parents Max and Bessie Beckman and his brother Ben Beckman.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Allen Beckman to Hebrew Senior Life, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or via give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute. Alternatively, gifts may be made to Congregation Agudath Sholom, 301 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902 or via cas-stamford.org/funds.html. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 26, 2019