Allen C. Cobb
Allen C. Cobb, Jr., 39, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1979 in Stamford, Connecticut to Laura L. Police of Stamford, Connecticut and the late Allen C. Cobb, Sr. In addition to his mother Laura L. Police, his memory will be cherished by one sister; Kiann Cobb, four brothers; Daronne Police, Torrey Thompson, Devon Police and Terrance Police and a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 pm at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, CT. Interment will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 7, 2019