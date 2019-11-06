The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Cobb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Cobb Notice
Allen C. Cobb
Allen C. Cobb, Jr., 39, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1979 in Stamford, Connecticut to Laura L. Police of Stamford, Connecticut and the late Allen C. Cobb, Sr. In addition to his mother Laura L. Police, his memory will be cherished by one sister; Kiann Cobb, four brothers; Daronne Police, Torrey Thompson, Devon Police and Terrance Police and a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 pm at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, CT. Interment will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -