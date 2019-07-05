The Advocate Notices
|
Allen Meyer


1929 - 2019
Allen Meyer Notice
Allen A. Meyer Jr.
Allen A. Meyer Jr., age 90, passed away on July 2nd, 2019. He was born on January 23rd, 1929 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He obtained a B.S.C.E.P.B from Northwestern University, served in the United States Navy, obtained a J.D. from the University of Maryland in Baltimore and a M.B.A from New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. He is survived by his 5 children: Allen and wife Kathy, John and wife Patty, Susan and husband Thomas, Mary and husband David, Michael and wife Nancy and 10 grandchildren: Greg and wife Jenna, Kerry, Kevin, Amy, Virginia, Madison, Teresa, Patrick, Christopher and Maria. He was preceded in death by his sister Pamela and grandson Vincent. A private service will be held at a later date in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 7, 2019
