Allen Pazda
Allen J. Pazda was born on November 18, 1954 in Stamford, CT, he passed away on May 7, 2020. Allen was a lifelong Stamford resident. He spent his last three years at Cassena Care in Norwalk, CT. Allen J. Pazda was the son of the late Benjamin Pazda and Helen O. (Kopek) Pazda, he was predeceased by his only brother, Benjamin Pazda, Jr. Allen is survived by his cousin, Lisa Benoit of NH and nephew.
Allen enjoyed long hours of reading the New York Times, Daily News, Wall Street Journal, drinking his coffee and a cigarette and talking to his friends at his favorite coffee shop.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 14, 2020.