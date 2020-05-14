Allen Pazda
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Pazda
Allen J. Pazda was born on November 18, 1954 in Stamford, CT, he passed away on May 7, 2020. Allen was a lifelong Stamford resident. He spent his last three years at Cassena Care in Norwalk, CT. Allen J. Pazda was the son of the late Benjamin Pazda and Helen O. (Kopek) Pazda, he was predeceased by his only brother, Benjamin Pazda, Jr. Allen is survived by his cousin, Lisa Benoit of NH and nephew.
Allen enjoyed long hours of reading the New York Times, Daily News, Wall Street Journal, drinking his coffee and a cigarette and talking to his friends at his favorite coffee shop.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Stamford, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Woodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved