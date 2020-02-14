|
Allison Stacey Conner
Tutiven
Allison Stacey Conner Tutiven, age 43, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was a beautiful, smart, courageous, kind, generous, loving, funny, strong, sweet, friendly, optimistic human being.
She leaves behind her husband, Freddy Tutiven, her sons, Davin (age 9) and Liam (almost 7), her parents, Allan and Sheila Conner, her sister Jennifer Conner, her uncles, aunts, cousins, nephew, in-laws and friends.
Allison was born in Stamford, CT, where she was raised until she went to college. She graduated from MIT in 1998 with a degree in mechanical engineering. She and Freddy met while they were both working for Mattel in Los Angeles. They moved together to San Francisco, where she got a job with Frog Design. She later relocated to Frog's New York office when she and Freddy decided to move back to the East Coast and to Brooklyn. They married in 2008. Allison continued working after having her two children, and for a number of years after her cancer diagnosis.
Even in death, Allison was an extremely caring and giving person. She donated all viable organs and her entire body to metastatic breast cancer research. She will be greatly missed by everyone and never forgotten. Her legacy will live on in her children.
A memorial service will be held on February 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Berry Park, 4 Berry St., Brooklyn, NY. Bring photos and memories of Allison to share in a celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Metavivor.org a non-profit organization that funds vital research to help improve the longevity and quality of life for Metastatic Breast Cancer patients.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 15, 2020