Allyn R. Capp
Allyn Rayner Capp, 85, a longtime resident of Stamford, CT; formerly of West Orange and East Hanover, NJ passed away on April 20, 2020. He was born November 8, 1934 to the late Beulah Jenkins and James P. (Guy) Capp in Paterson, NJ. Allyn was retired after 45 years with Automatic Switch Company in Florham Park, NJ and honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Allyn was a warm and loving man. He loved people and made fast friends with those he met. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed talking to everyone and making others laugh. He was predeceased by his sister Delores Helmlinger and brothers James B. (Bub) Capp and Donald Capp. Allyn is survived by his former wife of 23 years, Barbara J. Favreau of East Hanover, NJ; his loving children Lesley Capp of Stamford, CT and Laurel Capp-Mullin, her husband, Richard Mullin and two grandchildren Lindsay and Kayla Mullin of Dallas, TX. Allyn is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered for his great love and devotion to his family. Arrangements are being privately arranged. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 1, 2020
