More Obituaries for Althea Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Althea Lewis

Althea Lewis Notice
Althea Lewis
Althea Lewis, age 76, transitioned peacefully on August 3, 2019 at Regional Hospice. She was born on November 21, 1942 in Bayonne, New Jersey to Albert Miller and Janie Crawford Miller. Althea received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Hampton Institute and a Master's Degree in Education from Fairfield University and retired from the Stamford Public Schools after numerous years of service. She was a faithful and dedicated member of the Fairfield County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Her memory will be treasured by her daughter, Keysha Lewis Payton (Hank); her son, Marc A. Lewis (Charlette); eight adored grandchildren, Brandan, Jordyn, Miles, Cameron, Mikayla, Haley, Bailey and Ava; one brother, Akinde Ayodeji (Paula) and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Emma Jane Simms and Albert Miller. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., followed by a service of celebration at 11:30 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT.= with Rev. Dr. Robert W. Perry officiating. The Fairfield County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will have an Omega Omega Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 6, 2019
