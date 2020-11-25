Amalia Perone Caporizo
Amalia V. (Perone) Caporizo, known to family and friends as Molly or Lia, passed from this life on November 22, 2020. She was 87. Born in Stamford, CT to Gennaro and Gilda Perone, as the youngest of eight children, she was predeceased by her parents, brothers Pat, Al, Neil, Tony, Mike, and sisters Louise Flynn, and Mary Buzzeo.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James (Jim) Caporizo Jr. of Newnan, GA, son James (Jim) (Sheila) Caporizo III of Stamford, CT, daughters Eda (Dr. Roddy) Umberger of Senoia, GA, and Jill Caporizo of Snohomish, WA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christopher (Angelina) Caporizo, of Stamford, CT, Jamie Caporizo, of Reading, PA, and Lauren Caporizo, of Lancaster, PA.
Lia met her future husband while attending Stamford High School. After Jim passed the scrutiny of her five older brothers and two years of military service, they were married in September 1953.
She left her employment with the City of Stamford to begin a family in 1955. She was an active volunteer in the Stamford school system for many years, both in her children's classrooms and as a media aide.
Lia and Jim travelled to many countries with both family and friends. Their life together and the love they shared is an inspiration to their children and many who knew them. She will be dearly missed by all those she left behind.
A funeral service will be held at St Leo Catholic Church, 24 Roxbury Rd., at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec 2. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com
.