AMY MARIE ABBOTT of Stamford, CT died peacefully at her home on March 30, 2019 at the age of 62 after courageously facing the aggressive return of an earlier cancer. She lived a stellar life, filled with meaningful relationships and was deeply loved and appreciated by all who knew her. Amy was predeceased by her devoted husband, Daniel Vantucci, and her loving mother, Mary Louise Abbott. She is survived by her beloved father, James Abbott, of Syracuse, NY, brothers James Abbott Jr. and wife, Sidney Cooper, of Miami, Florida, Tom Abbott and wife, Kathy, of Durham, NC and her Vantucci children: Trish, Andrea and husband Adam, Vernon, Chris, Nick and wife Kate. All were cherished companions and friends. Amy is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Gabriel, Sebastian, Darian, Jacob and nephews, Sean, Casey, and Jackson, all of whom she treasured. She had a keen sense of family and was fiercely dedicated to hers. She described her upbringing in Syracuse as idyllic. She deeply loved and honored her parents for the outstanding foundation they gave that served her well throughout her life. Her gratitude and service to them was enormous.

Amy received her B.A. from St. Lawrence University, Summa Cum Laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa Society. There, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After completing her MBA at Syracuse University, Amy served in key roles in finance and operations during her career at Xerox Corporation and UST, Inc. She was a brilliant and focused professional with a passion for challenging work that greatly benefitted the organizations that were privileged to employ her. She never sought lofty titles. Amy succeeded in improving operations and building strong bench strength within her loyal community of employees. Her path was marked by integrity, intellect, unparalleled ethics, and legendary negotiating skills. Her leadership style showcased an ability to resolve complex business issues and forge alliances with stakeholders. Her work strengthened both her direct reports and those in executive ranks.

After her corporate career, Amy invested her competencies and resources in philanthropic efforts with a focus on underprivileged youth. She served on the Board of Figure Skating in Harlem and assisted in numerous strategic efforts to help young girls in Harlem attain skills necessary to contribute to society, dream big, and accomplish mighty goals. She also served on the Advisory Board for Be A Student's Friend that matches students attending NYC Catholic schools from low income families with sponsors who provide tuition scholarships.

Amy spent her summers on Cayuga Lake, her paradise and refuge in the Finger Lakes. She enjoyed family and friends joining her as she treasured the beauty of lake life with its magnificent sunrises and sunsets. Her greatest love was having her grandchildren embrace summers on the Lake.

She developed and nurtured long-term friendships, generously sharing those wonderful times with her many friends and their families. Her signature sense of humor and contagious laugh charmed everyone. Amy kept especially close to her long-term St. Lawrence friends as well as her friends from her corporate years. She had a passion for New York City and the culture that it offered. She and her friends regularly visited museums, exhibits, Broadway productions, and lectures that enriched their lives.

A private service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dewitt, NY, on April 13. A celebration of Amy's life will be hosted by her friends in Westport, CT on May 4. Donations honoring Amy can be made to:

Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897 and Figure Skating in Harlem, 361 West 125th Street, 4th Floor, NYC, New York 10027. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 27, 2019