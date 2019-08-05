|
Ana E. Ruiz
Ana E. Ruiz, 89, of Stamford passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born in Colombia on May 27, 1930 to the late Guillermo and Gabriela Guzman.
To everyone she knew, immediate family, neighbors from Ledge Lane, or family in Colombia, she was simply known as Mama. Mama was the heart of the family. She was the matriarch who taught her children religion, values and respect for themselves and others. She doted on everyone. Her grandchildren loved her cooking and hugs. Mama never lost her humor, love of dance, charm or wit, and love of her family. Nothing was warmer and more satisfying than just holding Mama's hand. Family meant everything to Mama.
Ana is survived by her loving children, Elsa C. Maldonado of Stamford, Martha Gelineau and her husband Godfrey of Darien, Luz Ruiz and her partner David Sabrowski of Darien, Kristen Connors and her husband Eli of New Canaan, Diana Ruiz of Wilton, Alvaro Ruiz and his wife Lisa of CA, Marco Ruiz of Wallingford and John Ruiz and his partner Maria Pilar of FL, as well as twenty seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters and one brother.
Besides her parents, Ana was predeceased by her loving husband, Marco Ruiz, her son-in-law, three brothers and one sister.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget's of Ireland RC Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home TODAY on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ana's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, Ste. 700, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 6, 2019