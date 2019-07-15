|
|
Anastasia Holowiak
Anastasia Nell Holowiak of Huntington, CT and a former Stamford resident entered into eternal rest July 15, 2019. Born in Stamford, CT. on October 22, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Pavelchak) Shtekla. Member of the St. Marys' Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church.
She was predeceased by her husband John Holowiak. Survivors include daughters Ellen George and Barbara Shimchick and son John P. Holowiak. Grandchildren are Matthew, Maria, Peter and Paul George; and John, Anastasia, Michael, Christopher and Stephen Shimchick, Great grandchildren Elena, Luke, Alexandra, and Benjamin also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St. Marys' Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church, 141 Den Road Stamford, CT. at 10 a.m. on July 18, 2019 with the Rev. Vladimir Horoshak and Rev. John Shimchick presiding. Interment will follow at the Woodland Cemetery.
Friends may call this evening at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Parastas Service will be held at the Funeral Home at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Marys' Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church, 141 Den Rd. Stamford, CT. 06902.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 17, 2019