Anastasios (Tommy)
Halkidis
Anastasios (Tommy) Halkidis, 82, a beloved husband, father and friend to many passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at 7 p.m. surrounded by his loving family at his home in Palm Springs, California.
Anastasios was born on September 26, 1937 in a village of Trilofus in Katerini, Greece to the late Dimitrios and Helen Halkidis. Anastasios immigrated to the United States in 1967 and lived in Stamford, Connecticut for 45 years. He was employed as a barber at High Ridge Barber Shop and later opened his own business "Hoyt & Bedford Barber Shop" in Stamford with his partner Peter Chochas, where he worked tirelessly until he retired in 2015. After that Anastasios moved to Palm Springs, California with his beloved wife, Penelope to spend their retirement years close to their two sons, Dimitri and Barry Halkidis. Anastasios was a true family man to his core.
Anastasios was a devoted husband, loving father, brother and friend. He will be enor-mously missed by his family, friends and all of whom had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Penelope (Papapetrou) Halkidis and his sons, Dimitri Halkidis and Barry Halkidis. He is also survived by many caring relatives, including nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law and cousins in both the USA and Greece.
Besides his parents, Anastasios was also predeceased by his brother, Gregory Halkidis and his sister, Rothi Elefteriadou.
In lieu of flowers, the Halkidis family kindly requests the support and donation towards anti-bullying organization, Boo2Bullying.org in memory of Anastasios Halkidis.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 3, 2020