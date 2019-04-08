Andrew W. Aubrey

Aubrey, Andrew W., age 58, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and May Aubrey also of Stamford, CT. He is survived by his Sister Sandra Roe and her husband Terry of Decatur, Illinois, his brother Frederick Aubrey and his wife Cheryl of Monroe, Connecticut, sister Gloria Inzitari and her husband Joseph of Fairfield, CT and brother Robert Aubrey and his wife Jun of Stamford, CT. Andrew leaves behind his loving nieces and nephews - Tiffany Andrade, Eric Roe, Frederick Aubrey Jr., Eric Aubrey, Megan Aubrey, Kenneth Aubrey, Jenna Inzitari and Aubrey O'Conner, and also leaves behind several great-neices and nephews.

Andrew was born on March 11, 1961 in Stamford, CT were he was raised. After attending Westhill High School he joined the U.S. Navy and received an Honorable Discharge. He loved his family and friends and lived life to the fullest. Andrew had a passion for automobiles. He also loved animals, especially his dogs, Belle and Cali. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, (203) 359-9999. A 10 a.m. Mass will be offered at St. John Episcopal Church, 628 Main Street, Stamford, interment at Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Oaklawn Ave., Stamford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Pet Smart Charities, at www.petsmartcharities.org 19601 North 27th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85027.