Andrew Headden

Andrew Tyler HeaddenAndrew Tyler Headden of Boston, Massachusetts (Wilton, Connecticut) passed away on Friday September 25, 2020, at home with family and friends around him. Over the past five months, while receiving care both at home and at Yale New Haven Hospital, he valiantly fought back against his illness. He maintained his impeccable manners and sense of humor, and was a marvel and inspiration to all. He was thirty-six years old.Mr. Headden was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Wilton at age one. He attended Wilton schools and is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire. Following graduation, he embarked on a career in finance and securities with Chimera Securities LLC, State Street Corporation, and J.P. Morgan Chase, all of Boston.During his years in Wilton, he was a member of both St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and of the Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment he remained proud of throughout his life. He spent his childhood playing in the woods of Wilton with his older brother and their beloved golden retriever.Attending the University of New Hampshire brought Mr. Headden not only education and career, but also lasting friendships. This core group of friends grew into an extended family, thereby giving Andrew the joy of being an uncle to four delightful small children, all of whom supported him through his illness. For these induplicable friendships, the Wilton family is eternally grateful.Mr. Headden was predeceased by his mother, Virginia "Ginny" (Lynde) Headden, and is survived by his father, Jeffrey Headden, both of Wilton. He is also survived by his brother William and sister-in-law Michelle, both of San Mateo, California. The family seeks solace in knowing his mother, Ginny, shall once again have Andrew's excellent company.We shall remember Andrew as the kindest of souls, with a warm and open smile that conveyed sincerity. Steadfast and true in all things, what began as being a fan of the Toronto Blue Jays as a kid, simply out of liking the color blue, never faded. They remained his favorite team. One of the final joys in his life was putting on his Blue Jays cap and watching them win a game.A private family service will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Wilton, followed by the private burial at St. Matthew's Parish Cemetery. The family hopes to hold a larger memorial service at some future date, when legally and logically possible.In lieu of flowers or fruit baskets, donations may be made to the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park in Maine. Checks may be made payable to "Town of Bristol — Parks & Recreation". In the memos section, please write that the donation is in memory of Andrew Headden for the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park. The mailing address is P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539.Donations may also be made to The Town Forest in Wilton Connecticut. Checks made payable to "Town of Wilton". In the memos section, please write Town Forest — Headden Gift. The mailing address is Town Annex, Attn Michael Conklin Director of Environmental Affairs, 238 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897.