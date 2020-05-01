Angela Canneto
How do you say goodbye without actually being able to voice it. This coronavirus pandemic has caused hundreds of thousands of people to say their goodbyes silently. Sadly our family is joining that number with the passing of our sweet Angela Canneto, age 56. Angela was born in Girifalco, Calabria Italy on 09/05/1963.
She was a tiny little bundle of beauty. She moved to Stamford, CT in her teens and attended Stamford High School. Through hard work, perseverance and dedication she was able to become an Assistant Branch Manager for Patriot National Bank. Unfortunately, her career paths were shortened by being diagnosed with Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy. She eventually became a resident of St. Camillus Nursing Home in Stamford, CT. She died on Thursday April 30, 2020 at Stamford Hospital after a 7 day battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts of gratitude go to her nursing and medical staff for all the care she received.
Angela is predeceased by her parents both of Girifalco, Calabria Italy Giuseppe Canneto and Angealrose Signorelli and by her two brothers, Salvatore Canneto and Vito Canneto of Stamford, CT.
She is survived by her longtime love of her life Joe Waikinis. He has planted a peach tree in her honor and cares for it daily. Sisters, Illuminata Ferrajina (Giuseppe Ferrajina), Antoniette Loffredo (Adolfo Loffredo) , and sister-in-laws Teresa Canneto and Toni D'Amico all of Stamford, CT. Her joy came from her nieces and nephews and their children. The walls of her room were covered with photographs and drawings from all her great nieces and nephews; bringing her joy daily. Antonio Ferrajina ( Colleen Bertram Ferrajina, Isabella and Julianna Ferrajina), Loredana Ferrajina Acocella (Peter Acocella, Peter and Dominic "Sonny" Acocella), Walter Loffredo (Cary DeLuca Loffredo, Max and Lucia Loffredo), Roberto Loffredo (Toni Giordano Loffredo, Mia and Gianna Loffredo) Joe Canneto ( Dr. Stephanie Serpa-Canneto, Valentina, Leonardo and Rocco Canneto), Stefania Canneto Maroquin (William Maroquin, Alejandro, Daniel, and Giancarlo Maroquin), and Tony Canneto.
She will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Darien, CT. Her arrangements are being graciously attended to by The Nicholas Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory in Stamford, CT.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all services will be postponed until further notice for safety precautions. The family will hold a Memorial Mass and remembrance ceremony at a later date. Stay safe and well. Rest in the arms of the heavenly father our sweet Angela. Until we see you again. You are always in our thoughts. Gone but never forgotten. We are endlessly yours.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 1, 2020.