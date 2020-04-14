|
|
Angelica Aparicio
Angelica Aparicio, age 82, passed away peacefully April 7th, 2020 due to pneumonia associated to COVID 19. She was born 1938 in Iquitos, Peru to Manuel Curto and Petronila Leon. She married Santiago Aparicio in 1966, who preceded her in death in 2008.
Angelica was a cancer survivor. She loved to nurture friends, family, and spread her devout faith as a Jehovah's Witness. Often expressing her love thru family banquets for brothers in faith, friends and family. She enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes from her upbringing.
She also loved traveling the world, with family visiting Europe, Africa and the Americas.
Angelica's life was a living example of Bible verses Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ" and Ephesians 4:15 - "instead, speaking the truth of love, we will grow to become in every respect the mature body of him who is the head, that is, Christ." She will be missed, and remembered, by many of her brothers and sisters in faith.
Angelica is survived by her sisters, Mercedes, Manuela, Maria Elena, Luisa, Isabella, her sons, Sonny, Ruben, stepson Rafael, and her adored grandchildren, Sonny, Daniel, Jesse, Benjamin, Jorge, Sebastien, Xavier, Lucas, Grace and Abigail.
Memorial service will be postponed till after the ongoing COVID 19 crisis. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 15, 2020