Angelina Barbara Coppola
Angelina Barbara Coppola, 96, of Prosperity, widow of Armande John Coppola, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Stamford, CT, she was a daughter of the late Francesco Cataldo and Rosina Riccio Cataldo. Angelina was a seamstress and was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by a sister Rose Matilda Coppola and a brother, Nicholas Cataldo.
Surviving are her children, Linda Ann Coppola-Tomczyk and David Michael Coppola (Arlene); a sister, Mary Dorrico; two grandchildren, Stephanie Turner (Jason) and Rachael Birchall (Paul); and a great-grandson, Jet Turner.
No services are planned.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 29, 2020