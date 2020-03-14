|
Anita Louise Biancardi
Anita Louise Biancardi, 85, of Stratford and former resident of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 19, 1935 to the late Nicholas and Rose Lumia Gentile.
Anita enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to cook, bake and entertain. She lived everyday to the fullest and loved life.
Anita is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa Martragono and her husband Joseph of Lenox, MA, Karen Arrico and her husband Jimmy of Stamford and Laura Dunn and her husband Paul of Stratford, as well as her grandchildren, Jesse, JT, James, Kayla, Briana and Hailey. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Anita was predeceased by her husband Ralph P. Biancardi, Jr., her brother, Thomas Gentile and sister, Camille Pandolfi and her son, Ralph P. Biancardi, III.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., with a prayer service following. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Anita's memory to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 15, 2020