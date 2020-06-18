Anita F. Connelly
Anita F. Connelly, 72, of Stamford passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born in Stamford on August 26, 1947 to the late Emanuel and Anastasia Shevchenko Foglio.
Anita was a graduate of Stamford Catholic High School class of 1965. She was a graduate of the Nancy Taylor Institute. She worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of W, R, K and K for 20 years.
Anita worked as a realtor for William Raveis Real Estate from 1987 until her death.
Anita enjoyed all the times that she could spend with her grandchildren and her long vacations in Naples Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org
Anita is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, William Connelly of Stamford, her loving sons, William P. Connelly of Bridgeport, Michael Connelly and his wife Julie of Stamford and Rhett Connelly and his wife Kelly of Stamford, her brothers, Paul Foglio and Emanuel Foglio and his wife Anne, all of Stamford. Also surviving is her former daughter-in-law, Andrea Connelly of Stamford and six grandchildren, Kevin, Julius, Jada, Kaden, Kyra and Jase.
The family will schedule a Memorial Service in Anita's memory at a later date. Interment will be held privately.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Connelly family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Anita F. Connelly, 72, of Stamford passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born in Stamford on August 26, 1947 to the late Emanuel and Anastasia Shevchenko Foglio.
Anita was a graduate of Stamford Catholic High School class of 1965. She was a graduate of the Nancy Taylor Institute. She worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of W, R, K and K for 20 years.
Anita worked as a realtor for William Raveis Real Estate from 1987 until her death.
Anita enjoyed all the times that she could spend with her grandchildren and her long vacations in Naples Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org
Anita is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, William Connelly of Stamford, her loving sons, William P. Connelly of Bridgeport, Michael Connelly and his wife Julie of Stamford and Rhett Connelly and his wife Kelly of Stamford, her brothers, Paul Foglio and Emanuel Foglio and his wife Anne, all of Stamford. Also surviving is her former daughter-in-law, Andrea Connelly of Stamford and six grandchildren, Kevin, Julius, Jada, Kaden, Kyra and Jase.
The family will schedule a Memorial Service in Anita's memory at a later date. Interment will be held privately.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Connelly family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 18, 2020.