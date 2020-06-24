Anita Gallagher
Anita L. Gallagher
Anita L. Gallagher (DeLeo), of Darien, CT, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on June 22, 2020.
Anita was born on August 26, 1938, in Stamford, CT. She was the daughter of the late Helen and Michael DeLeo Sr. and the beloved wife of the late Frank Gallagher Jr. for 63 years. Anita will be deeply missed by her three daughters and their spouses, Ann and John Quinn of Sarasota, FL, Deborah and William Nossal of Oxford, CT, and Amy and Ralph Russo of Stamford, CT. She will also be in the hearts of her six grandchildren, Laura, Chris, Brandon, Maggie, Ashley, and Amber, and six great-grandchildren. Anita's interests included gardening, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, and arts and crafts. She spent her spare time watching game shows and the Food Network. She also loved to cook and bake. The family enjoyed her delicious holiday dinners, as well as her specialty cream puffs for dessert. Anita loved going on cruises and visiting the casinos with Frank. The memory of Anita will be cherished by all the lives she encountered along her journey. All services will be private with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. The Gallagher family requests that donations be made in Anita's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
