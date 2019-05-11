Anita Matteis

Matteis, (Bongo) Anita, 84 of Lithia, Florida, went home to the Lord on May 8, 2019. Anita was a longtime resident of Stamford, CT, where she was born to Joseph and Beatrice Bongo, who preceded her in death. Anita was a lovely, generous lady who always put others' needs before her own. She was always willing to help those in need. She volunteered many hours to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Stephen Catholic Church, where she made many friends. Anita was a devout Catholic and raised her family in the faith. She loved sports as well, in particular, basketball; but really any sport that encouraged competitive sportsmanship. She shared that conviction with many children she met in her years as a teacher's aide, a job she loved in her younger years in Stamford. More than anything, Anita loved the Lord, and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Vincent, Sr. She is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Vincent, Jr. and Jill Matteis; sister, Patricia Neman; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Virginia Bongo and several nieces and nephews.

Anita's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at Brandon Cremation & Funeral Services, 621 N. Parsons Avenue, Brandon, FL. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 14 at 11 a.m., at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 10118 St. Stephen Circle, Riverview, FL 33569. Following her services in Florida, Anita will be laid to rest with the love of her life, Vincent Matteis, Sr. in St. John's Cemetery, Darien, Connecticut.

Anita's family will receive relatives and friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 10118 St. Stephen Circle, Riverview, Fl 33569.