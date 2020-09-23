Ann Chrisoulis Soter
Ann (Chrisoulis) Soter, 96, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut and formerly of Stamford, CT passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after suffering many medical challenges with tenacity and grace especially in the last 6 months. The Daughter of the late James (Demosthenes) Chrisoulis and Angela (Nicholas) Avestesgiadou (Apostolus), who immigrated from Thrace, Greece and Lesvos respectively to Connecticut. She leaves behind three children: a loving Daughter & Son with whom she resided, Angela and Theodore of Rocky Hill; a Son and Daughter-in-Law, Philip & Deborah Soter of Colchester, and loving Granddaughter, Jaime Faith Soter of Milford. Ann leaves her beloved Niece and God-Daughter, Joanne Chrisoulis of West Hartford, as well as many beloved Nieces and Nephews and Cousins across the country and Cousins in Greece. She also leaves behind a dear friend Alice Anagnos of 70+ years and a devoted friend from Church Peter Dizes. Ann loved children and was surrounded by them including her son's Godson, Spencer Morgan; a Grand Nephew Greyland Soter; Grand Nephew Nicholas Chrisoulis III, Grand Niece Nikole-Zayle, Grand Niece Mykaela and Grand Nephew Carter Demosthenes of Houston, TX and her beloved neighbor Holly Renstrom who she met at 3.years old. Also, left to grieve will be her very playful devoted Furbaby, Sandy.
Ann was predeceased by her husband George (Gige) Soter, as well as brothers James D. Chrisoulis of West Hartford & Nicholas Chrisoulis, Sr., of San Jose, CA and a close Nephew, David Chrisoulis as well as a very special Cousin Eva Banios who was like a Sister to her. Also predeceased by her beloved Nouno, (Godfather) Theodore Tzizitras (Josephson) was Psalti "Cantor" at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, New Britain, CT for 50 years. She was also predeceased by a dear Church and School Friend Lucy Karabots.
Calling hour are Friday, September 25th at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT from 5 to 7. A funeral is planned Saturday. September 26th at 10:30 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 W. Main Street, New Britain, CT Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery Hartford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Ann's memory to either the Multiple Sclerosis Society; American Heart Association
; American Cancer Society
, Multiple Myeloma Society, St..George Greek Orthodox Church, New Britain, CT, St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral Hartford, CT, Church of the Archangels Stamford, CT or the charity of your choice
.
For full write up please reference Brooklawn Funeral Home, https://www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com