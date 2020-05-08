Ann DeNaples
Ann DeNaples, passed away May 2, 2020. She was born December 19, 1926 in Boswell, PA. Later her family moved to Portage, PA. Ann was the daughter of George and Mary (Kolok) Cervik, being one of eight children.
Ann is survived by a sister Veronica Olsen and by several nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband John A. DeNaples and six siblings.
Ann worked at Stamford Hospital and for several doctors in Stamford. She also worked for the City of Stamford's Board of Education. When she retired, she traveled and stayed active in the senior center and church. Ann was a longtime member of the Zion Lutheran Church, then the St. John's Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Sunrise of Stamford as well as the nurses and aides of hospice.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family will not have a visitation at the funeral home. Her Funeral Service and Burial will be private, Pastor Duane Pederson will officiate her committal.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to: St. John's Lutheran Church, 884 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Ann DeNaples, passed away May 2, 2020. She was born December 19, 1926 in Boswell, PA. Later her family moved to Portage, PA. Ann was the daughter of George and Mary (Kolok) Cervik, being one of eight children.
Ann is survived by a sister Veronica Olsen and by several nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband John A. DeNaples and six siblings.
Ann worked at Stamford Hospital and for several doctors in Stamford. She also worked for the City of Stamford's Board of Education. When she retired, she traveled and stayed active in the senior center and church. Ann was a longtime member of the Zion Lutheran Church, then the St. John's Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Sunrise of Stamford as well as the nurses and aides of hospice.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family will not have a visitation at the funeral home. Her Funeral Service and Burial will be private, Pastor Duane Pederson will officiate her committal.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to: St. John's Lutheran Church, 884 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 8, 2020.