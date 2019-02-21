The Advocate Notices
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ann Mae Mitchell


Ann Mae Mitchell Notice
Ann Mae Green Mitchell
Ann Mae Green Mitchell, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 25, 1934 in Estill, South Carolina to the late Winnie Joe Green and Hattie Peeples Green. Mrs. Mitchell was predeceased by her husband Herman W. Mitchell. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Lois Mitchell; her son, Kenneth Mitchell, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 10:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Apostle Herlene Fields Streeter officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 21, 2019
