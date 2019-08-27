The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Melchionne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Melchionne


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Melchionne Notice
Ann Marie Melchionne
Ann Marie (Jensen) Melchionne, 85, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1934, the daughter of the late Arthur and Josephine (Paulnak) Jensen. Ann Marie taught in the Stamford Public Schools for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gaetano "Tom" Melchionne, her children, Beth Melchionne Allaire and Kevin Melchionne and his wife Ruth, her grandson, Matthew Melchionne and her sister, Barbara Dichiaro
Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avneue, Stamford. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo Church, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford. Burial will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park,Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now