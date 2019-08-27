|
|
Ann Marie Melchionne
Ann Marie (Jensen) Melchionne, 85, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1934, the daughter of the late Arthur and Josephine (Paulnak) Jensen. Ann Marie taught in the Stamford Public Schools for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gaetano "Tom" Melchionne, her children, Beth Melchionne Allaire and Kevin Melchionne and his wife Ruth, her grandson, Matthew Melchionne and her sister, Barbara Dichiaro
Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avneue, Stamford. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo Church, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford. Burial will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park,Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 28, 2019