|
|
Ann Penny
Ann Penny, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away on October 11, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1926, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Rotante.
Ann was an avid collector of imported dolls and porcelain, as well as an accomplished doll maker which she won many awards. Ann loved to travel, Italy especially, and cooking, baking and decorating were her passion.
She is survived by her children, Mary Lou Penny and Howard Penny Jr., her two nieces and nephew and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Howard Penny and her two brothers Paul V. Rotante and Ralph Rotante.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Long Ridge Union Cemetery, Erskine Road, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019