Ann Platt Siegel
Ann Platt Siegel, age 90, passed away in Geneva, Illinois on December 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Melvin Siegel for 65 years. She was pre-deceased by her sister Mildred and brothers William, Morton, Irvin, George and Dave, and two sons, Scott Edward Siegel and Robert Gary Siegel. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Siegel (Theodore) Danoff and Idy Siegel (Dan) Spezzano, and her four granddaughters: Michelle Siegel Danoff, Amy Siegel Danoff, Shayla Margaret Spezzano and Rebecca Rayne Spezzano.
Services will be held at Sol Levinson & Bros. in Baltimore, MD (www.sollevinson.com)
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 25, 2019