|
|
Ann Tymula
Ann Tymula was born in Stamford on September 8, 1926, she passed away September 10th 2019. Ann will be deeply missed by her family; her son Gary Tymula, her son Ronald and his wife Margery. Ann's sister Helen Morrison, her grandson Matthew Tymula. Her granddaughter Abigail Miranda and her husband Joseph Miranda as well as her great-grandson Levi Miranda. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Heritage for the blind foundation.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 20, 2019