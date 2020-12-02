1/1
Anna B. Moccia
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna B. Moccia
Anna (Bernie) Piro Moccia, age 84, of Trumbull, beloved wife of Joseph Moccia Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born on November 15, 1936 in Wilkes Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Novak Piro. Anna was a retired administrative assistant for Pitney Bowes before her retirement.
Bernie was a wonderful quilter and made many quilts for family and friend to enjoy. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother; she always put family first. Her smile could light up a room when all the family was together, especially her grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph, survivors include three loving children, Joseph Moccia II and his wife Barbara of Stamford, Elena Stevenson and her husband James of Norwalk and Lisa Valenzisi and her husband Ralph of Monroe, four cherished grandchildren, Brian, Alexa, Kevin, and Callie, a brother Edward Piro of Norwalk, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. directly in the St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing is expected. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, all other services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved