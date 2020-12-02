Anna B. Moccia
Anna (Bernie) Piro Moccia, age 84, of Trumbull, beloved wife of Joseph Moccia Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born on November 15, 1936 in Wilkes Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Novak Piro. Anna was a retired administrative assistant for Pitney Bowes before her retirement.
Bernie was a wonderful quilter and made many quilts for family and friend to enjoy. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother; she always put family first. Her smile could light up a room when all the family was together, especially her grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph, survivors include three loving children, Joseph Moccia II and his wife Barbara of Stamford, Elena Stevenson and her husband James of Norwalk and Lisa Valenzisi and her husband Ralph of Monroe, four cherished grandchildren, Brian, Alexa, Kevin, and Callie, a brother Edward Piro of Norwalk, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. directly in the St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing is expected. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, all other services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
.