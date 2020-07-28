1/1
Anna Eitelmann
1937 - 2020
Anna Munko Eitelmann
March 25, 1937 - July 22, 2020Anna Munko Eitelmann, 83, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Stamford, CT passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Ann was a Seamstress, Teacher's aide and lifetime member of Glenbrook A.C. and the N.S.S.A. She was a parishioner of Emmanuel Catholic Church in Delray Beach. Ann is survived by her devoted son, Kenneth; cherished grandchildren, Jessica, Brian, and Lauren; loyal great-grandchildren, Tyler and Joshua; loving sister, Margaret. Ann will be sorely missed by all her many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Ted and brothers, Joe and Paul. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with a private family burial service to follow at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Arthritis Foundation. Please visit www.Lorneandsons.com to view and sign Anna's online guestbook.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
2 entries
July 27, 2020
Kenny and family,
My prayers and thoughts are with you. Your mom and dad were very important to me growing up. I will cherish the memories I have of both of them. I will remember them always.

Love your cousin Patty Ann
Patricia DeMatteo
Family
July 26, 2020
She was the best grandma anyone could ask for. I was happy to have the privilege of being welcomed into her family for the past 30 years and she will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you all.
Kelly Gallagher
Family
