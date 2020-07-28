Anna Munko Eitelmann
March 25, 1937 - July 22, 2020Anna Munko Eitelmann, 83, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Stamford, CT passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Ann was a Seamstress, Teacher's aide and lifetime member of Glenbrook A.C. and the N.S.S.A. She was a parishioner of Emmanuel Catholic Church in Delray Beach. Ann is survived by her devoted son, Kenneth; cherished grandchildren, Jessica, Brian, and Lauren; loyal great-grandchildren, Tyler and Joshua; loving sister, Margaret. Ann will be sorely missed by all her many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Ted and brothers, Joe and Paul. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with a private family burial service to follow at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the Arthritis Foundation
