Anna Marie Klumac

Jan. 15,1926 - Aug. 11, 2020

Anna Marie "Nanny" Klumac, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home surrounded by family August 11, 2020, she was 94. She was a lifelong Stamford resident born in New Canaan January 15, 1926 to the late John Herold and Phyllis Burr.

She excelled at one of the most difficult vocations as a wife, mother, grandmother and neighborhood "Nanny" extraordinaire. Her love of family and friends showed as her home was the gathering place for all family events and THE hang out for her children and their friends.

Humming along to her favorite country music, she was always on the move cleaning, keeping things in order and cooking all of the family favorites. She sat in her patio for hours admiring the flower gardens she meticulously kept and watching birds fly to numerous houses and feeders. On any trip out, shopping or to the casino, she attracted people and enjoyed chatting and laughing with all she met. No such thing as a stranger to her, just friends she hadn't met yet.

Mrs. Klumac was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Alexander "Pop" Klumac. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by four children: Patricia Taylor of New York; Sharon Klumac-Aiello, Alexander Klumac Jr., Allan Klumac of Stamford; six grandchildren: Karen Knoff of California; Lorraine Muha of Norwalk; Marissa Klumac, Alexander Klumac III, Ross Klumac and Caroline Klumac of Stamford and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Community Connection, 488 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851 or Abilis, 50 Glenville St., Greenwich, CT 06831.

Due to COVID-19, the Celebration of Anna's life will be a private family gathering.



