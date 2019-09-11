|
Anna Kostopoulos
Anna Kostopoulos, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A lifelong resident of Stamford, Anna was born on June 8, 1923, and was one of seven children born to the late Anthony and Mary Colabella.
She is survived by her siblings: Angelina Dicine and her husband, Anthony Dicine, Rose Gerbert, and Anthony Colabella and his wife, Marge Colabella. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ginny Colabella.
Anna was predeceased by her husband Anthony Kostopoulos; two brothers, Nicholas Colabella and his wife Clare Colabella, and Anthony "Buster" Colabella; and by her sister, Catherine Silverman.
At the family's request, her funeral services will be held private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019