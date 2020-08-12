1/1
Anna Lee Mitchell Simmons
Mrs. Anna Lee Mitchell Simmons, a longtime Stamford resident passed away on Monday, August 10th, 2020. Mrs. Simmons was 90 years old and was a long time homemaker. Mrs. Simmons was born on March 22, 1930 in Hartsville, SC. She was the daughter of the late Pauline Moss Mitchell.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a son, Keith Simmons of Stamford (Fiancée Renee Blackmon), 4 daughters, Gail P. Brown of Stamford (Robert), Brenda Sherriod of Petersburg, VA (Edward), Jacqueline B. Simmons of Stamford, Rayanne Johnson Vaughn of Aldie, VA and one aunt Rita Lucas of Bronx, NY. Mrs. Simmons was predeceased by her husband Leon Simmons Sr., a son, Leon Simmons, Jr., three brothers, Aundray Mitchell, James E. Mitchell and Robert Lee Mitchell and one sister, May Ella Monds.
Mrs. Simmons is survived by 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT 06905. Words of remembrance will be shared from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the small chapel.
Burial to immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
