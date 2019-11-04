|
|
Anna B. Mammone
Anna Beatrice Mammone, 83, of Stamford passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Camillus Healthcare. She was born in Owenton, KY on April 30, 1936 to the late James and Anna Osborne Hearn.
Anna was employed in the Tax Department with the City of Stamford for ten years before retiring. Ann was a huge fan of Elvis, whom she considered her 2nd love after her husband. She loved to yodel, paint and enjoyed her country music, going to tag sales with her grandchildren, but most of all she loved her family.
Mom was a sweet soul that welcomed everyone she met with open arms. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and those that knew her.
Anna is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-two years, Ernest L. Mammone, Sr. of Stamford, her loving children, Ernest L. Mammone, Jr. and his wife Marguerite of Norwalk, James R. Mammone, Theresa Gruner and her husband Roy and Michelle Mammone all of Stamford. Also surviving is a sister, Della Jones and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with one great-grandchild on the way in February and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Anna was also predeceased by her son, Anthony Mammone and her three sisters, Betty Summa, Ruth Rice and Lucille Mink, a brother James R. Hearn and grandsons, Roy Gruner, Jr. and Charles Mammone.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM with a funeral service to be celebrated at 4:00 PM. Interment will be held privately.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 5, 2019