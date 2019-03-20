Anna Pelazza

Anna DePascale Pelazza, 91, passed away on March 18, 2019. Born in September of 1927 she was a Stamford resident her entire life. Her single greatest pleasure in life was being surrounded by family and friends. She worked at Stamford Catholic High for many years in the lunchroom where she enjoyed the inclusiveness of faith, food and friends.

Diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2004, Anna found happiness in attending Waveny's Adult Day Program. There she discovered her hidden talent for art, a newfound appreciation for music, and camaraderie with the caregivers and fellow program attendees.

Anna was predeceased by her parents, Pasquale DePascale and Louise Bartolo, her sister Marie Bartolo Russell and the love of her life, her husband Mario ("Mike").

Her memory will remain precious by her sons Michael ("Motts") and his wife Lisa; John and his wife Dawn, granddaughters Nikki and Ashley, great-grandson Tristan, and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home in Stamford on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with interment immediately following at Fairfield Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all who cared for Anna through her battle with dementia including caregiver Nelly Turzer, the staff at both St. Camillus' and Waveny Adult Day Services and our Compassus Hospice nurses especially Michael Chuckta. Your combined talents over the last 15 years made her life immeasurably better.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Compassus Hospice, 109 Boston Post Road, Suite 202-203 in Orange, CT 06477.