Anna Jean Puzzuoli
Anna Jean Puzzuoli, passed away on May 22, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born in Stamford on December 3, 1957 to the late George and Ruth Ann Edwards Fulton.
Jean is survived by her sons, Dante and Jon; her brother Bill Bagshaw; and her niece and nephew Cheryl Bagshaw Mulvey, and William Bagshaw. She is also survived by her sweet and mischievous dogs Mac, and her beautiful little girl Heidi. Jean lived her whole life on Kenilworth Drive in Stamford CT. Like her mother, Ruth Ann Fulton, she was in love with the Long Island Sound, and the gorgeous beach neighborhood that she called home. Jean was also an accomplished florist and talented artist.
Her vibrant and loving personality radiated on to those who crossed paths with her. The family would like to thank those who have gone above and beyond to help Jean since the devastating death of her husband Dante in October of 2017.
A service for Jean will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Jean's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/donors@stjude.org
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Puzzuoli family with the arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 6, 2020.