Anne D. Becker, a longtime resident of Stamford and currently at Edgehill, passed away on May 6, 2019. Born on December 10, 1924, she was 94 at the time of death. Anne was the daughter of John and Tekla Demay.

Anne graduated from Pace University, the Foundation of Religion and Mental Health, and the Realtors Institute. After her last degree, she went on to become the Principal of Anne Becker Realty. For many years, she was an active member of St. Francis Church. She enjoyed volunteering at Stamford Hospital and was a longtime volunteer with Greenwich Hospital Hospice. Her favorite affiliations were with the Stamford Woman's Club and the Stamford Garden Club. She also spent a lot of time in Riverside with her five grandchildren.

Anne had a passion for educational and world travel, lifelong learning, and made an adventurous trip around the world with "Semester at Sea." She had a love for art and enjoyed spending time painting for herself and her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Carl after 54 years of marriage, her sisters Mary Hnatowich and Mildred Wyskoarko, and brother Peter Demay. Surviving are her son James C. Becker and wife Joyce and daughter Daria Becker Barry and her husband John F. Barry III and five BELOVED grandchildren, John (Jill), Matthew, Morgan, Elizabeth (Charles) and James Barry.

A funeral service will be celebrated 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the historic St. Francis Episcopal Church, 503 Old Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT followed by a burial at Long Ridge Union Cemetery on Erskine Road. Condolences may be offered at www.leopgallagherstamford.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary