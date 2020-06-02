Anne Ferro-Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANNE M. FERRO-
JOHNSON
Anne M. Ferro-Johnson, passed away on April 30, 2020 at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fairfield, CT at the age of 100.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was one of thirteen siblings of Felice and Maria DeFelice. In 1941, she married Alex Ferro of Stamford, CT, where she resided for many years. He predeceased her in 1976.
Anne held various positions of employment throughout her life. She and Alex were principals in a luncheonette in Stamford, and a restaurant in Westport during their time together. Later in life, she worked for Mechtronics and later as a Real Estate agent.
In 1981, she married Victor Johnson, a close neighbor in her Stamford apartment building on Strawberry Hill. Relocating to Naples, Florida, Anne and Vic spent many happy years in the Sunshine State. Anne was a member of St. William Church in Naples. Vic predeceased her in 1984.
Throughout her life Anne was a most generous soul. Assisting family members during the early years, and later, in Naples, cooking for her neighbors when they were unable, gave Anne the reputation as a compassionate and caring member of her residential community.
Always embracing positivity, Anne possessed an uplifting personality, which could alleviate the most complicated situation. In later life, she took up painting and was on her way to becoming the next Grandma Moses. Her work hangs in the homes of friends and relatives.
She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Garzetta of Poughkeepsie, New York as well as many nieces, nephews and their children.
At a later date, a memorial Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Ferro family mausoleum in Stamford, at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved