ANNE M. FERRO-

JOHNSON

Anne M. Ferro-Johnson, passed away on April 30, 2020 at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fairfield, CT at the age of 100.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was one of thirteen siblings of Felice and Maria DeFelice. In 1941, she married Alex Ferro of Stamford, CT, where she resided for many years. He predeceased her in 1976.

Anne held various positions of employment throughout her life. She and Alex were principals in a luncheonette in Stamford, and a restaurant in Westport during their time together. Later in life, she worked for Mechtronics and later as a Real Estate agent.

In 1981, she married Victor Johnson, a close neighbor in her Stamford apartment building on Strawberry Hill. Relocating to Naples, Florida, Anne and Vic spent many happy years in the Sunshine State. Anne was a member of St. William Church in Naples. Vic predeceased her in 1984.

Throughout her life Anne was a most generous soul. Assisting family members during the early years, and later, in Naples, cooking for her neighbors when they were unable, gave Anne the reputation as a compassionate and caring member of her residential community.

Always embracing positivity, Anne possessed an uplifting personality, which could alleviate the most complicated situation. In later life, she took up painting and was on her way to becoming the next Grandma Moses. Her work hangs in the homes of friends and relatives.

She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Garzetta of Poughkeepsie, New York as well as many nieces, nephews and their children.

At a later date, a memorial Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Ferro family mausoleum in Stamford, at the convenience of the family.



