Anne Genovese Longo

Anne Genovese Longo, age 61, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 1, 2018, after a courageous 13-month battle with cancer. Born January 12, 1957, Anne was the second child to the late James D. and Eleanor Aliterno Genovese, in Stamford, CT. A graduate of Stamford High, she resided in Vestal, NY for the last 29 years but remained strongly tied to her hometown. As an avid antiques collector she had a knack for warming a home with her collectables, crafts, and cooking. Anne was incredibly passionate about her Italian ancestors and the rich history of Stamford: for 23 years she was dedicated to researching the two. She was a member of the Stamford History Center, and shared much of her research with fellow members. A devoted mother, friend, sister, daughter, and cousin, Anne selflessly gave endless love and time to those close to her, and we will forever remember her generous nature.

On Friday, April 26th we invite you to join us in remembering Anne. There will be a 10 a.m. mass at St. Mary's on Elm St., followed by a burial of her remains at St. John's on Camp Ave. Following the burial we will gather at the Stamford History Center to honor her over some light food and stories. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary