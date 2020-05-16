Anne Q. McNamara
Anne Quinn McNamara lost her battle with cancer on May 14, 2020. She was 63 years old. Anne was born and raised in Stamford and lived there for most of her life. She was predeceased by her parents Nancy and John Quinn and is survived by her children, Maria (Sijo) Frasca, Anthony Bellocchio, Cynthia (Antonio) Rubin and Sam (Pamela) Walsh, her nine siblings (John, Cynthia, Mary, Helaine, Brian, Joe, Frank, Liz, Matt) and six grandchildren (Lorelai, Luke, Charlie, Juliet, Josh, Allison). Anne was an avid reader and an eloquent writer. She loved taking classes at UCONN (home of her favorite basketball team) and was an incredible cook for many years at various restaurants throughout Fairfield County. Anne loved to laugh, listen to music and most of all, she loved to spend her time with her grandchildren. They adored their Nana and she will be very missed. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to "Person-to-Person" in Darien, CT. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Anne Quinn McNamara lost her battle with cancer on May 14, 2020. She was 63 years old. Anne was born and raised in Stamford and lived there for most of her life. She was predeceased by her parents Nancy and John Quinn and is survived by her children, Maria (Sijo) Frasca, Anthony Bellocchio, Cynthia (Antonio) Rubin and Sam (Pamela) Walsh, her nine siblings (John, Cynthia, Mary, Helaine, Brian, Joe, Frank, Liz, Matt) and six grandchildren (Lorelai, Luke, Charlie, Juliet, Josh, Allison). Anne was an avid reader and an eloquent writer. She loved taking classes at UCONN (home of her favorite basketball team) and was an incredible cook for many years at various restaurants throughout Fairfield County. Anne loved to laugh, listen to music and most of all, she loved to spend her time with her grandchildren. They adored their Nana and she will be very missed. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to "Person-to-Person" in Darien, CT. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 16, 2020.