Annette Lovallo
{ "" }
Annette Lovallo
Annette Lovallo, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Luisa D'Elia.
Annette was a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Church Rosary Altar Society.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Carmine Lovallo. She is survived by her three children: Mary Jane (Dan), William (Sally) and Richard; four grandchildren and by one great-granddaughter.
Annette is also survived by her brother Emedio D'Elia and sister Phyllis Kolenda as well as by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held privately due to COVID-19 concerns. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will be at St. John's RC Cemetery in Darien, CT immediately following the Mass.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while attending all funeral services.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for Annette's family you may visit the family's guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.


Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 27, 2020.
