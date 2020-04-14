|
Annette Possidento
Annette Possidento (Fratturo), passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at Stamford Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. A longtime resident of Stamford, CT, she was born to the late Antonio and Rose Fratturo on May 25 1935.
She will be remembered as a loving wife mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Annette was one to put herself before others thanks to her generous and kind-hearted spirit. A smile was always brought to her face from time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed talking with her sisters, playing a good game of cards with her friends, and always loved a warm, cozy sweater.
Annette is survived by her children; Linda Possidento, Danny Possidento and wife Pam, Nancy John and husband Bill and Tony Possidento and wife Paulette, eight grandchildren; Tiffany and husband Derek, Joey, Mike, Jeffrey, Vinny, Danielle, Anthony and Alex, great-granddaughter; Mia; sister, Joann Massari; sister-in-law, Hilda Fratturo and several nieces and nephews.
Annette is now eternally at rest with her beloved husband; Dominick "Titi" Possidento, and is preceded in death by her brothers; Harry and Louie Fratturo and sisters; Betty O'Connor and Tillie Sollitto.
The family would like to thank the compassionate nurses and doctors at the Stamford Hospital for their tireless efforts during this time. In light of recent gathering restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate Annette's life will be scheduled at a later date.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Possidento family with Annette's arrangments.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 15, 2020