The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Moss

Notice Condolences Flowers

Annie Moss Notice
Annie Lee Moss
Mrs. Annie Lee Moss transitioned peacefully on May 16, 2019 at the age of 88 at the Villa at Stamford. She was born on July 15, 1930 in Orangeburg, South Carolina to Addis Argrove and Lillian Porter Griffin. Mrs. Moss was predeceased by her husband Arthur Moss. Her memory and legacy of love will be treasured by two sons; Gary Moss (Norvelle) and Jason Moss, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, her daughter in law Sharon Moss and a host of extended family and friends. She was also predeceased by her son Glenn Moss. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, Connecticut. Interment will be private.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now