Anthony Bartolo, 82, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Stamford on February 1, 1937 to the late George F. and Beatrice Buckingham Bartolo.

He was an employee of Pitney Bowes, Inc. in Stamford for 44 years before retiring, and will be remembered for his kind, gentle manner in which he interacted with everyone. Most recently, he served as President of the Golden Oldies Club for retirees. A dedicated father to his two sons, he was very involved in all their interests, most notably Boy Scouting where he served in many leadership roles including Scoutmaster, and worked tirelessly to provide a positive experience for many scouts over the years.

An avid golfer both early in life during High School and again much later in life as he prepared for retirement, he enjoyed weekly play with son Wayne and close friends for many years. A lifelong passion for the New York Yankees, which he instilled in both his sons, helped sustain him throughout his recent health struggles.

Anthony is survived by his loving children, Wayne A. Bartolo and his wife Marcella of Stonington, CT and Glenn A. Bartolo and his wife Maureen of Christiana, PA. Also surviving are his sister, Sandra Benedetto and her husband Anthony of Darien.

Besides his parents, Anthony was also predeceased by his wife Joan A. Bartolo on January 29, 2019.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:30 PM with a prayer service at 5:00 PM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Anthony's memory to a

