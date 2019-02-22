Anthony Joseph Carella

Anthony J. Carella, 71, beloved husband of Colleen (McIlrath) Carella for over 16 years, passed away peacefully at Regional Hospice of Danbury, CT, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after a long, courageous battle of 8 years with cancer.

He was born on January 4, 1948 in Stamford, CT and was predeceased by his parents Daniel J. and Eleanor F. (Camerota) Carella and his brother Daniel M. Carella. In addition to Colleen, Anthony is survived by his sisters Rosemary Martin (John C. Martin), Angela Carella, and Nancy Schlegel (John B. Schlegel), and 5 nieces/nephews. In addition, Anthony valued the love and kindness that he experienced throughout his life from his aunts, uncles and cousins, plus the love and devotion provided by Colleen's mother and siblings.

Anthony grew up in Stamford, CT and was a proud graduate of the Stamford High School Class of 1965. He received several college scholarship offers, including one from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA, where he graduated in 1969, receiving a Bachelor Degree in Mathematics. He later received a Teaching Assistantship from Purdue University and graduated with a Masters Degree in Statistics.

Anthony served various industries as a statistician for 45 years, working on projects in research, development, and commercial production. He worked and/or consulted at Corning Glass Works, Technicon Instruments, Continental Baking Company, Monsanto, Nabisco, and most recently Pfizer.

Among his most impactful early contributions were making significant reductions in manufacturing costs for photochromic lenses in the 1970's and confirming the formulation for Wonder Light Bread in the 1980's. More recently, Anthony worked with Ken Waterman to re-postulate and re-popularize the humidity-corrected Arrhenius model to shorten drastically the length of, and to increase the understanding gained from, stability experiments in the pharmaceutical industry. His three major contributions to accelerated stability testing of pharmaceutical drug products were (a) recognizing the humidity-corrected model as a multiple linear regression, (b) requiring and providing guidiance for well-designed statistical experiments to gather and interprete data, and (c) developing a Monte-Carlo simulation computer program to provide confidence bounds on the chemical degradation rate of pharmaceutical drug products. In addition, while at Pfizer he made meaningful contributions to formulation, process, and/or analytical development for ZMax, Lipitor Chewable Tablets, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR, and Daurismo.

Anthony's favorite music was from "the Golden Age of Rock and Roll (1963 and earlier)," as well as early Motown and pre-1970 Country and Western. As one of his cousins observed, he was a "forever teenager." He attended many Oldies and Doo Wop concerts starting in the 1970's, where (over the years) he especially enjoyed live performances by Roy Orbison, Chuck Berry, Connie Francis, Al Martino, Dion DiMucci, Lou Christie, Del Shannon, Rudy West and his Keys, the Clovers, Cleveland Stills' and his Dubs, Cleve Duncan's Penguins, Charlie Thomas' Drifters, Harvey Fuqua's Moonglows, Johnny Maestro, Shirley Austin Reeves (and her Shirelles), Earl Lewis (and his Channels), Johnny Tillotson, the Duprees, and Jimmy Gallagher with his original Passions.

He was a student of history and a fan of many professional sports. He was especially attracted to baseball Sabermetrics, fantasy football, bridge, and poker. He was very proud to have written most of an early paragraph of the Mickey Mantle Wikipedia page. Anthony won a national fantasy football contest in 2006, where he beat almost 2000 competitors and was awarded the $20,000 First Prize. In addition, he was proud and happy to have accumulated ACBL master points in duplicate bridge and to have reached final tables while playing Stud poker, Limit Hold'em, and No-Limit Hold'em poker tournaments held in CT, NJ, and NV.

Anthony identified with the following quote from Charles Krauthammer: "I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life – full and complete, with the great loves and great works that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended."

Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary