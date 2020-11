Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory Anthony Carlucci 11/ 27/1922 - 3/ 31/2012 Dear Dad, You remain in my heart and we honor your memory! Happy Veterans Day! Happy Thanksgiving! And a "Heavenly " Happy 98th Birthday! Love always, Jenny and Chris

